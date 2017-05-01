Pleasanton man inducted into Accounti...

Pleasanton man inducted into Accounting Hall of Fame

Pleasanton's Doug Sleeter was recently honored by industry peers with an induction into the "CPA Practice Advisor" Accounting Hall of Fame. The distinction recognized Sleeter for contributions to the accounting industry, notably during his tenure as CEO of The Sleeter Group, Inc., which he ran with his wife Sherrill in Pleasanton from 1994 to 2015.

