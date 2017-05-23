Nine in 10 CIOs Increasing Focus on I...

Nine in 10 CIOs Increasing Focus on Innovation in Times of Political...

Two thirds of organizations are adapting their technology strategies in the midst of unprecedented global political and economic uncertainty, with 89 percent maintaining or ramping up investment in innovation, including in digital labor, and more than half investing in more nimble technology platforms, according to the 2017 Harvey Nash KPMG CIO Survey, the world's largest survey of IT leadership. It is clear digital strategies have infiltrated businesses across the globe at an entirely new level.

Chicago, IL

