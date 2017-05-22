Nearly 30% of Australian workers beli...

Nearly 30% of Australian workers believe use of bribery common to win contracts: Survey

Read more: Business Insurance

A survey by U.S.-based advisory firm Ernst & Young L.L.P. has found that nearly 30% of Australian employees believe it is common practice in their industry to use bribery to win contracts, IT Wire reports. Nearly a quarter of the respondents believe there are no clear penalties for breaking their firms' anti-bribery/anti-corruption policies.

