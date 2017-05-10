Maura Garcia to Present Ahwisgvsgo'I Before What Would Crazy Horse do? at KC Rep
Kansas City Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of a new play by preeminent Native American writer Larissa Fasthorse . FastHorse is dedicated to showcasing other Native American artists in conjunction with presentations of her work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC