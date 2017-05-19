Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 79,606 S...

Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 79,606 Shares of PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Stock

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

PRGX Global Inc Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 79,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $487,188.72.

