Matthew A. Drapkin Buys 28,670 Shares of PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Stock
PRGX Global Inc Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 28,670 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $177,754.00.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr '17
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
