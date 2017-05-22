Matthew A. Drapkin Buys 28,670 Shares...

Matthew A. Drapkin Buys 28,670 Shares of PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Stock

PRGX Global Inc Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 28,670 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $177,754.00.

