Man Who Helped Bury Lehman Turns to Saving Troubled Trader Noble
Noble Group Ltd. investors head for the door, the embattled commodity trader has turned to a man whose resume is a roll-call of Asia's highest-profile corporate collapses. Paul Brough, a British-born former KPMG LLP executive, was appointed chairman of Noble last week as the company's stock and bonds plummeted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC