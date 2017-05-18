KPMG Named A Top Five Company For Multicultural Women By Working Mother Magazine

KPMG Has Been Included in the Top 25 for Nine Consecutive Years for Best Practices in Hiring, Retaining and Promoting Women of Color /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, has been named one of Working Mother Magazine's Top Five Companies for Multicultural Women - an honor that recognizes U.S. companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting women of color. This is the ninth consecutive year that KPMG has been included in the Top 25 list.

