KPMG Named A Top Five Company For Multicultural Women By Working Mother Magazine
KPMG Has Been Included in the Top 25 for Nine Consecutive Years for Best Practices in Hiring, Retaining and Promoting Women of Color /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, has been named one of Working Mother Magazine's Top Five Companies for Multicultural Women - an honor that recognizes U.S. companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting women of color. This is the ninth consecutive year that KPMG has been included in the Top 25 list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|4 hr
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|Wed
|Mauruce
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC