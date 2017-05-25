KPMG Ignition Sparks Innovation For Clients
Located in Midtown New York, KPMG Ignition brings together KPMG's Innovation Lab, Insights Center and Technology Solutions into one centralized location, alongside the firm's diverse teams of consultants, researchers, data scientists, designers, and developers to collaborate with clients to solve today's most complex business challenges. According to KPMG's 2016 CEO Study, 85 percent of business leaders said they need more time to strategize about how to foster innovation and proactively address disruptive challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|Wed
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr '17
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC