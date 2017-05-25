KPMG Ignition Sparks Innovation For Clients

Located in Midtown New York, KPMG Ignition brings together KPMG's Innovation Lab, Insights Center and Technology Solutions into one centralized location, alongside the firm's diverse teams of consultants, researchers, data scientists, designers, and developers to collaborate with clients to solve today's most complex business challenges. According to KPMG's 2016 CEO Study, 85 percent of business leaders said they need more time to strategize about how to foster innovation and proactively address disruptive challenges.

