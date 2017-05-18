Jones Energy, Inc. Announces Results ...

Jones Energy, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting...

Jones Energy, Inc. announced today following its annual meeting of stockholders that the nominees for election of Class I Directors have been elected. Secondly, the proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was also approved.

