Jones Energy, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting...
Jones Energy, Inc. announced today following its annual meeting of stockholders that the nominees for election of Class I Directors have been elected. Secondly, the proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was also approved.
