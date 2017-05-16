Jimmy Kimmel to reprise Oscars hostin...

Jimmy Kimmel to reprise Oscars hosting duties in 2018

The accountant behind this year's Oscars blunder may have been shoved aside, but Jimmy Kimmel is set to stay in his plum role on Hollywood's night of nights - for another year, at least. Organisers have announced the late night host will host next year's 90th annual Academy Awards.

