Jimmy Kimmel to reprise Oscars hosting duties in 2018
The accountant behind this year's Oscars blunder may have been shoved aside, but Jimmy Kimmel is set to stay in his plum role on Hollywood's night of nights - for another year, at least. Organisers have announced the late night host will host next year's 90th annual Academy Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC