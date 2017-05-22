Israeli companies explore listing options in Hong Kong, says PwC

Tel Aviv exchange has more than 500 listed companies while 78 Israeli firms are listed on US stock markets, with market caps of between US$100m and US$30b Israeli technology and health care companies are eyeing stock market listings in Hong Kong in a bid to establish closer ties with Chinese investors and customers, according to accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. The firm's Israel partner Eitan Glazer has just led a delegation of companies to Hong Kong to meet with senior stock exchange officials and investors.

