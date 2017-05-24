INTU Stock: Intuit Inc. Sets Positive Tone for Tax Filers
Intuit Inc. shares are trading higher by more than 7 percent after the company reported an impressive earnings beat during its most important quarter of the year. Intuit reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.90 on Tuesday afternoon, topping consensus analyst forecasts of $3.87.
