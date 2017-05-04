Insurance, Banking Sectors to Lose Br...

Insurance, Banking Sectors to Lose Branch Networks by 2030

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

By Ebere Nwoji A renown economist and financial services advisory leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers , Nigeria, Dr. Andrew Nevin, has predicted that come 2030, branch networks of banks and insurance companies in Nigeria and other African countries would disappear while banks would remain invisible in the scheme of things of financial services sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May 3 hanesED 1
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar '17 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar '17 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar '17 Joyornor 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC