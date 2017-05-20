HQ: Countrywide Farmer's 4m headquarters in Evesham.
COUNTRYWIDE, the Worcestershire-based firm supplying products and advice to the rural community, is looking to sell its retail division after suffering more than A 9 million losses last year. A statement from the directors of Countrywide Farmers said it had appointed advisors PricewaterhouseCoopers to explore a potential sale of the retail business, which includes stores in Malvern and Upton.
