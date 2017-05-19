How Trump's tax reform could impact homeownership and p ...
An analysis by the National Association of Realtors and PricewaterhouseCoopers shows that non-homeowners would see tax decreases, while most homeowners would see increases. Taxpayers with incomes between $75,000 and $250,000 would pay higher income taxes on average.
