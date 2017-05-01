Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited announces voting results of Annual General Meeting
GUELPH, Ontario , May 01, 2017 -- Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited today announced in accordance with Toronto Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held May 1, 2017 in Guelph, Ontario. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees as set out below.
