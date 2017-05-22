H&R Block names interim CEO as Bill Cobb plans to retire
H&R Block Inc. announced that general counsel and chief administrative officer Tom Gerke will take over as interim chief executive officer to replace Bill Cobb, who plans to step down in July. The biggest U.S. tax-preparation firm hired recruiters to help find a permanent replacement, Kansas City, Mo.-based H&R Block said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr '17
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC