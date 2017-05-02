H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,528 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar '17
|MBinCDA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC