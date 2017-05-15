H&R Block CEO to retire

William Cobb notified the board yesterday of his decision to step down as president and CEO of H&R Block , effective July 31. Current Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Thomas Gerke will serve as president and CEO on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found.

