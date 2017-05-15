H&R Block CEO Cobb to Retire
H&R Block , a tax preparation services firm, said today that CEO Bill Cobb is retiring effective July 31. Cobb was named CEO in May 2011. Shares of the firm were down about 1% during mid-morning trading on Tuesday following the report.
