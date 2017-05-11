Grant Thornton Named NetSuite's North America Regional Alliance Partner of the Year
Global Business Unit, one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning , HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce software suites. The award recognizes Grant Thornton for its exemplary relationship with NetSuite's sales, account management and professional services teams - a collaboration that helps companies meet their growth objectives in areas like finance, operations and customer relations.
