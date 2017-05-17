Grant Thornton named best Forensic Accounting Provider
LLP has been named best Forensic Accounting Provider in the 2017 Best of Corporate Counsel survey conducted by Corporate Counsel magazine. The annual survey ranks the top providers to the in-house corporate legal marketplace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC