Fronteo Usa Appoints Industry Veteran as Chief Financial Officer
FRONTEO USA, Inc. , a leading provider of global eDiscovery, managed review solutions and big data analysis services utilizing artificial intelligence technology, today announced the appointment of Michael Novelly as Chief Financial Officer of FRONTEO USA. In the CFO role, Novelly will be responsible for leading the financial organization for FRONTEO USA, and coordinating global financial reporting with the corporate offices of FRONTEO Inc. in Tokyo.
