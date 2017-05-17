Four Foods Group Founder Andrew K. Sm...

Four Foods Group Founder Andrew K. Smith Named a QuantumShift 2017 Top Entrepreneur in America

Yesterday

Joint program between KPMG LLP and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business identifies and assembles select group of entrepreneurs leading high growth, private companies )--Four Foods Group announced its founder Andrew K. Smith has been selected as one of QuantumShift's Top Entrepreneurs in America for 2017 by KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. QuantumShift assembles up to 40 founders, owners and CEOs of private, high growth U.S.-based companies to boost their development through an intensive, five-day learning, networking and collaboration program, featuring sessions with Ross School of Business faculty and talented industry professionals.

