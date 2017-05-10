Fired Deloitte employee sentenced in attempted murder of ex-boss in Southlake
A fired Deloitte & Touche employee accused of stealing from the major accounting firm and then trying to kill his former boss in Southlake in August was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday. Alan Fowler, 40, received the maximum sentence after he was convicted of attempted murder, a second-degree felony, on Monday.
