E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
More than 83 percent of all outstanding shares as of the record date were voted. Stockholders voted in favor of the election of 12 directors and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered accounting firm for 2017.
