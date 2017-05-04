DOE makes the grade in FY16 audit
The Guam Department of Education has turned out a clean audit for fiscal year 2016. An independent audit by Deloitte & Touche, LLP found that GDOE closed FY 2016 with a $1.2 million increase in fund balance compared to FY 2015.
