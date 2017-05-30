Cyclist to ride 2,000 miles to help charity
A MAN from Penarth will cycle 2,000 miles with four colleagues during throughout June to raise money for charity. Spencer Williams, 26, a trainee chartered accountant, has been chosen to take part on behalf of his firm PricewaterhouseCoopers along with four other riders in the challenge called Ride the Nation.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
