Compared to Silver and Platinum, Gold Is Getting Really Expensive

May 4, 2017 MarketNewsUpdates.com- As more consumers become dependent on digital and social media methods for finding the most current sports news and information, companies are turning towards automated learning applications to run across social media networks and online digital media platforms to quickly identify marketing activities and consumer behaviors. TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - May 5, 2017 Breaking Data Corp. reports that its recent acquisition GIVEMESPORT http://www.givemesport.com/ has seen its Facebook video plays go from 239 million in its first quarter working with Facebook video, rising to over 734 million Facebook video plays last quarter, with no material increase in associated costs.

