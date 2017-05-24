Chris Meaux, Founder and CEO of Waitr, Finalist for Gulf Coast Entrepreneur of the Year
The award, presented by Ernst & Young, LLP, recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. and has already seen the company grow to more than 1,200 employees nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|william Gregg
|3
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr '17
|pennyfred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC