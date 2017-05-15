Chemed Corporation Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Each of the directors continues from the prior term. Shareholders ratified the continuation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent accountants for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC