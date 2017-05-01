Celadon replaces president as financi...

Celadon replaces president as financial challenges, questions mount

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Indianapolis-based Celadon Group Inc. has overhauled its leadership team as it works through a raft of financial challenges that include a projected $10 million quarterly loss, increased lender scrutiny over its operations and a loss of confidence by its auditor in the company's recent financial reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar '17 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar '17 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar '17 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar '17 MBinCDA 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC