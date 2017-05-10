Celadon notified of possible NYSE delisting, will close NC terminal
Celadon Group Inc. announced it was notified of possible delisting by the New York Stock Exchange , and that it will soon close a North Carolina facility as it continues to dig out from recent financial turmoil. Celadon fell out of compliance with listing standards after its auditor, BKD LLP , withdrew a report on the Indianapolis-based carrier's financial statements for several quarters of 2016.
