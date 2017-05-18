Caterpillar Faces Call to Shake Up Audit Committee
CtW Investment Group, an arm of union coalition Change to Win, wants to shake up Caterpillar Inc.'s audit committee. CtW Investment Group, an arm of union coalition Change to Win, said it would send a letter on Wednesday asking shareholders to vote against three Caterpillar board members that the group says kept an inadequate watch over Caterpillar's tax strategy and outside auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|19 hr
|Mauruce
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC