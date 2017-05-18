Caterpillar Faces Call to Shake Up Audit Committee

CtW Investment Group, an arm of union coalition Change to Win, wants to shake up Caterpillar Inc.'s audit committee. CtW Investment Group, an arm of union coalition Change to Win, said it would send a letter on Wednesday asking shareholders to vote against three Caterpillar board members that the group says kept an inadequate watch over Caterpillar's tax strategy and outside auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

