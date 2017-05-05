BTIG Research Reaffirms "Sell" Rating for H & R Block Inc
BTIG Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. "Unveils Tax Reform Plan Prioritizing Simplification A few hours after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn outlined the elements of the Trump Administration's new tax reform plan - a proposal that prioritizes tax simplification that threatens to undermine the business models of tax preparation firms, in our view - H&R Block yesterday after the market close reported its preliminary results for the full 2017 tax season.
