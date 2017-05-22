Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
