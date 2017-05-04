Blucora: A Tax Train Wreck
Blucora's subsidiary TaxAct is experiencing material market share losses that are being covered by massive price increases, and this is simply not sustainable. Management's current plan is also not credible - price certainty for tax preparation consumers and material cross-sell opportunities with HD Vest will not solve the fundamental issue that the mature tax preparation industry is quickly dropping prices as the much larger Intuit and H&R Block are increasing competitive pressure.
