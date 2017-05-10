Blucora: A Strong Quarter Erases The ...

Blucora: A Strong Quarter Erases The Past

I exited my long position in Blucora too early in retrospect, and then even took a small bearish options position in the stock ahead of the company's Q1 earnings report last week. Between competition from market leader Intuit , H&R Block , and upstart Credit Karma, who heavily marketed a free alternative, Blucora's TaxAct business seemed likely to be under pressure.

