Bids for Banco BPM's 'Project Rainbow...

Bids for Banco BPM's 'Project Rainbow' bad loan pool at 250-300 mln euro-sources

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said. Binding offers for the portfolio, dubbed 'Project Rainbow', are due on June 5 at the latest and advisers KPMG and Banca Akros will take about a week to assess them, the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm 2 hr Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May 19 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May 18 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May 3 hanesED 1
Corporate Tax Apr '17 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr '17 TheSooze 1,039
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC