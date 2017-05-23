Bids for Banco BPM's 'Project Rainbow' bad loan pool at 250-300 mln euro-sources
May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said. Binding offers for the portfolio, dubbed 'Project Rainbow', are due on June 5 at the latest and advisers KPMG and Banca Akros will take about a week to assess them, the sources said.
