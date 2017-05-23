Beacon Trust Co. Has $233,000 Stake in H & R Block Inc
Beacon Trust Co. cut its stake in H & R Block Inc by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|8 hr
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr '17
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC