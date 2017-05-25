Bank of Ireland changes external auditor

11 hrs ago

Bank of Ireland said that PricewaterhouseCoopers, its current group external auditor, will continue in its role and audit the bank's consolidated accounts for the year to the end of December 2017. RTE.ie is the website of Raidio Teilifis Eireann, Ireland's National Public Service Broadcaster.

