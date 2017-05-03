Artificial intelligence emerging as a force for good

The topic of artificial intelligence is getting a wealth of attention this year, and a new study from PricewaterhouseCoopers finds that businesses and consumers are warming up to the potential benefits of AI. The PwC study "Bot.Me: A revolutionary partnership" looks at the global impact of AI and was compiled from insights from a 2017 event that gathered AI experts and a survey of 2,500 consumers and business leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.