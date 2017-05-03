Artificial intelligence emerging as a force for good
The topic of artificial intelligence is getting a wealth of attention this year, and a new study from PricewaterhouseCoopers finds that businesses and consumers are warming up to the potential benefits of AI. The PwC study "Bot.Me: A revolutionary partnership" looks at the global impact of AI and was compiled from insights from a 2017 event that gathered AI experts and a survey of 2,500 consumers and business leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|2 hr
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC