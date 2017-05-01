AICPA Honors Top CPA Exam Scores

The American Institute of CPAs has awarded the top scorers on the 2016 Uniform CPA Exam with its Elijah Watt Sells Award. The award was bestowed upon CPA candidates who have obtained a cumulative average score above 95.50 across all four sections of the CPA Examination , passed all four sections of the Examination on their first attempt and completed testing in 2016.

