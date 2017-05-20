Africa: Business Leaders Positive Abo...

Africa: Business Leaders Positive About Continent's Growth Potential

Many companies in Africa are still positive about the growth potential of the continent despite the current economic and socio-political uncertainty, a new PricewaterhouseCoopers research indicates. According to the survey conducted across the continent shows that 91 per cent of CEOs are confident about their own companies' growth prospects in the medium-term.

