Toshiba Warns of Its Ability to Conti...

Toshiba Warns of Its Ability to Continue as Going Concern

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Toshiba Corp. warned about its ability to continue as going concern as it finally reported earnings for the third-quarter without getting auditor approval. The Japanese company had previously missed two deadlines for giving results as it grapples with billions of dollars in losses at its Westinghouse Electric nuclear power business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Mon TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Sun Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC