The Standard Promotes Laxman Prakash to Second Vice President of Information Security
Prakash joined The Standard in 2011 as director of Information Security and Business Continuity and focused on strengthening the company's information security organization. Prior to joining The Standard, Prakash was a senior portfolio manager for Wipro Technologies and a manager for KPMG, LLP, where he provided technical direction and oversaw delivery of security and business continuity services for clients.
