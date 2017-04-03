The Real Reason Everyone Offered You ...

The Real Reason Everyone Offered You Free Tax Prep This Year

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

As more Americans file their own taxes online, paid preparers are thirsty for data they can use in offers for tax-wise financial services The tax-preparation business isn't really about taxes anymore. It's about charging millions of Americans little or nothing for tax preparation as a way to get at their other information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
Accounting Interview Mar 15 Ca11MeSteve0 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Mar 9 tbob282 35
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,132,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC