The Real Reason Everyone Offered You Free Tax Prep This Year
As more Americans file their own taxes online, paid preparers are thirsty for data they can use in offers for tax-wise financial services The tax-preparation business isn't really about taxes anymore. It's about charging millions of Americans little or nothing for tax preparation as a way to get at their other information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC