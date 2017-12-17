Tenants can challenge rent*Apr. 26, 2017, 12:17 Am Ast
CLEARING THE AIR: Allyson West, director, PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, greets Michelle Carrington, manager, tax, PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, before the start of the Demystifying Property Tax seminar yesterday at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, Uriah Butler Highway, Mt Hope. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY Tax expert Allyson West says there is a high possibility that landlords can increase their rent as a result of the reintroduction of the property tax, but she says tenants have the power to challenge such an increase.
