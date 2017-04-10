Taxpayers have until midnight Tuesday to meet filing deadline
Procrastinating taxpayers have until midnight Tuesday to file federal and state taxes this year, or at least request an extension to file later. The deadline moved from the traditional April 15 because of the weekend and a Washington, D.C., holiday , and as of April 7, the IRS estimated, 40 million taxpayers had yet to file.
Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
